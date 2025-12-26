Herbig (hamstring) has no injury designation heading into Sunday's contest against the Browns, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Herbig upgraded to full participation in Friday's practice and will play Sunday versus the Browns after missing Week 16 with a hamstring injury. The 24-year-old will be crucial for the front-seven in Week 17 as star T.J. Watt (lung) is out for yet another game. Herbig has 29 tackles (20 solo), including 6.5 sacks, and two pass breakups, including one interception.