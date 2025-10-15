Herbig finished Sunday's 23-9 win over the Browns with two tackles, both of which were sacks, and a defensed pass.

Each of Herbig's sacks came in the fourth quarter. He brought down Dillon Gabriel for an 11-yard loss after Cleveland had driven to the Steelers' three-yard line, which limited the Browns to a field goal. Herbig then got to Gabriel again on Cleveland's next drive, which ended on downs. Herbig is up to 4.5 sacks on the campaign, just one fewer than the career-high 5.5 sacks he tallied over 13 regular-season games last year.