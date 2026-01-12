Herbig recorded 30 tackles (21 solo), including 7.5 sacks, along with an interception, three pass defenses, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a touchdown over 15 regular-season appearances in 2025.

While Herbig's tackle total didn't jump off the page during the 2025 campaign, he ranked second on the team in sacks despite appearing in just 15 regular-season matchups. The 2023 fourth-round pick was on the field for just 53 percent of the Steelers' defensive snaps this year and could have the potential to build upon his production during the final season of his rookie contract in 2026 if his playing time increases.