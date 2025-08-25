default-cbs-image
Herbig (hamstring) remains sidelined at practice Monday, Alan Saunders of Steelers Now reports.

Herbig was injured in the Steelers' second preseason game and is looking questionable for Pittsburgh's Week 1 opener against the Jets on Sept. 7. If Herbig is unable to gain clearance against New York, Alex Highsmith would be in for elevated snaps opposite T.J. Watt.

