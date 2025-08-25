Steelers' Nick Herbig: Still nursing hamstring injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Herbig (hamstring) remains sidelined at practice Monday, Alan Saunders of Steelers Now reports.
Herbig was injured in the Steelers' second preseason game and is looking questionable for Pittsburgh's Week 1 opener against the Jets on Sept. 7. If Herbig is unable to gain clearance against New York, Alex Highsmith would be in for elevated snaps opposite T.J. Watt.
