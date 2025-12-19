Herbig (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Lions, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Herbig managed to log a limited practice Friday, but his hamstring injury appears to be severe enough for him that he'll likely be sidelined for Sunday's contest. With T.J. Watt (calf) already ruled out, rookie fourth-rounder Jack Sawyer would be the top candidate to start at edge rusher opposite Alex Highsmith if Herbig is sidelined for Week 16.