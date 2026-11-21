Herbig (hip) has been downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Burt Lauten of the Steelers' official site reports.

A hip injury prevented Herbig from participating in any of the Steelers' three practice sessions during Week 11 prep. The door was left ajar for him to play Sunday, but he'll observe the game from the sidelines, and his absence means Jack Sawyer will operate in an elevated role at edge rusher behind starters Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt. Herbig's next opportunity to play is Week 12 against the Broncos on Friday.