Sciba converted both of his field-goal attempts while making his lone extra-point try during the Steelers' 35-13 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Sciba was elevated from the Steelers' practice squad ahead of Sunday's Week 8 matchup, and he converted all three of his kicks during his first taste of regular-season action in the NFL. The Steelers have a Week 9 bye, which will give Chris Boswell (groin) additional time to recover prior to the team's matchup against the Saints on Nov. 13. If Boswell is available in Week 10, Sciba will presumably head back to the practice squad.