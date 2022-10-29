Sciba will join the Steelers on Saturday and is expected to kick in the Week 8 matchup against the Eagles with Chris Boswell (groin) out, Alan Saunders of PittsburghSportsNow.com reports.

Sciba was on the team's roster during the preseason, but ultimately did not rejoin the team via the practice squad. The undrafted free agent from Wake Forest made 23 of his 25 field-goal attempts in college and converted all 65 of his extra-point tries and now lands in an offense that has attempted the sixth-most field goals in 2022.