Steelers' Nick Vannett: Available in first game with team
Vannett and Zach Gentry will serve as the Steelers' available tight ends Monday against the Bengals with Vance McDonald (shoulder) inactive, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.
The Seahawks traded Vannett last Tuesday due to the withered state of the TE room in Pittsburgh. Aside from Vannett, who was donning a sling and didn't practice before this game, Xavier Grimble (calf) is on injured reserve. Vannett will step into a prime opportunity to produce with Mason Rudolph under center. That said, Vannett didn't do much during his Seahawks tenure, averaging 6.9 yards per target and scoring four touchdowns in 42 appearances.
