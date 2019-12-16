Vannett caught five of six targets for 40 yards in Pittsburgh's 17-10 loss to Buffalo on Sunday night.

Coming into the night, Vannett had caught no more than two passes in a game all season with a high of just 28 yards. The loss of Vance McDonald (concussion) provided an opportunity, and Vannett made the most of it by matching James Washington and Dionate Johnson with a team-high five catches. Even if McDonald is unavailable in Week 16, Vannett is a dicey option against a Jets defense that allows the third and fifth fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends in standard and PPR formats, respectively.