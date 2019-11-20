Play

Vannett caught his only target for a seven-yard gain during Thursday's 21-7 loss to Cleveland.

Vannett ended Thursday's mess with just 16 offensive snaps, by far a season low. The Ohio State product has recorded a reception in four of his last five games, but has not caught multiple passes in a game since Week 4 and has just one red-zone target this season. The fact that the good news is that Sunday brings a trip to Cincinnati to play a Bengals team that surrendered a season-high 28 yards to Vannett in Week 4 probably tells you where he should be on your priority list.

