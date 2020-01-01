Steelers' Nick Vannett: Comes up empty in finale
Vannett was not targeted in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.
A microcosm of the 2019 season Vannett played just 15 offensive snaps against Baltimore compared to 44 snaps for fellow tight end Vance McDonald. Including three games with Seattle before joining Pittsburgh Vannett finishes the season with 17 receptions (on 22 targets) for 166 yards in 13 games played. His future with the Steelers is uncertain as he is an unrestricted free agent.
