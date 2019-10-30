Vannett caught his only target, a 15-yard gain, during Monday's 27-14 win over Miami.

After getting traded to Pittsburgh from Seattle for a fifth-round pick, Vannett has yet to be much of a difference maker as a receiver, with just four catches on six targets for 48 total yards in four games. He has yet to be targeted in the red zone this season either as a Seahawk or Steeler. A middle-of-the-pack Colts pass defense awaits Sunday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories