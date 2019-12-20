Steelers' Nick Vannett: Good to go Week 16
Vannett (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Vannett was unable to practice Thursday due to the illness, but it won't impact his status for this weekend. The 26-year-old is coming off his best game of the season after catching five of six targets for 40 yards during last week's loss to the Bills.
