Play

Vannett (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Vannett was unable to practice Thursday due to the illness, but it won't impact his status for this weekend. The 26-year-old is coming off his best game of the season after catching five of six targets for 40 yards during last week's loss to the Bills.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends