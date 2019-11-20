Play

Vannett (illness) didn't practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

It's still early in the week, so Vannett has two more practices to get onto the field and extinguish any worries about his status for Sunday's game against the Bengals. Over six games since being traded to the Steelers, the 2016 third-round pick has caught six passes for 63 scoreless yards. If he can't shake the sickness in time, Zach Gentry will serve as the No. 2 tight end behind Vance McDonald.

