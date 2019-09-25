Steelers' Nick Vannett: Headed to Steel City
Vannett was traded to the Steelers via the Seahawks in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
With starting tight end Vance McDonald seen in a sling Tuesday due to a sprained shoulder, the Steelers chose to bolster their depth. This could be a great opportunity for Vannett, especially if McDonald is forced to miss game time, as he was firmly behind Will Dissly on the depth chart in Seattle. Through the first three games of the season, Vannett has caught just four of five targets for 38 yards, hardly proving fantasy relevance. The fact that Pittsburgh was aggressive and traded a draft asset for Vannett shows they're concerned with McDonald's injury at the very least, and could lead to Vannett having a role in the offense as early as Monday's game against Cincinnati.
