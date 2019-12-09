Play

Vannett was not targeted in Pittsburgh's 23-17 win over Arizona on Sunday.

Coming into this game Vannett had just seven receptions for 70 yards and no touchdowns in eight games for the Steelers. If Vance McDonald (concussion) is unable to play Week 15, Vannett would likely draw the start against a Buffalo defense that has allowed the third and fourth fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends in standard and PPR formats respectively.

