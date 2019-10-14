Vannett caught his only target for five yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Chargers.

Vannett has yet to see more than two targets in a game this season but he was on the field for 36 snaps compared to 39 for Vance McDonald. Neither appears to be a factor on offense and are not even worthy of bye week replacement consideration.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories