Steelers' Nick Vannett: One catch in win
Vannett caught his only target for five yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Chargers.
Vannett has yet to see more than two targets in a game this season but he was on the field for 36 snaps compared to 39 for Vance McDonald. Neither appears to be a factor on offense and are not even worthy of bye week replacement consideration.
