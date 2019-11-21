Play

Vannett (illness) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Vannett missed just one practice with the ailment and should be good to go Sunday. He played a season-low 16 snaps in Week 11 but still managed to catch his only target for seven yards.

