Vannett caught his only target for eight yards in Sunday's 17-12 win over the Rams.

The reception was only the fifth of the season for Vannett, who now has 56 yards and no touchdowns in six games with Pittsburgh. The win puts the Steelers over .500 for the first time this season (5-4) and although Vannett has a reception in four of those wins, he just isn't enough of a factor on offense to merit fantasy consideration heading into Week 11 against the Browns.