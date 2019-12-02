Play

Vannett caught his only target for seven yards in Pittsburgh's 20-13 win over Cleveland on Sunday.

In seven games with Pittsburgh Vannett has been targeted just nine times with six catches for 35 yards to show for it. As attractive as the Week 14 matchup against a non-existent Arizona pass defense is there simply is no reason to even have Vannett on fantasy rosters.

