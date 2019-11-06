Vannett was unable to bring in his only target of Sunday's 26-24 win over the Colts.

The Steelers have rebounded a big way this season with four wins in the last five games with some solid performances by Mason Rudolph. Vannett hasn't been a big contributor to that rebound with four catches for 48 yards over that five-game span, including two catchless outings. That sort of usage rate isn't going to get it done for your team, even against a middle-of-the-pack Rams pass defense Sunday.