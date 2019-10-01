Steelers' Nick Vannett: Two catches in debut
Nick Vannett caught both his targets for 28 yards in Monday night's 27-3 win over Cincinnati.
The newly acquired tight end came into the game with four catches for 38 yards and was used sparingly despite Vance McDonald (shoulder) inactive and Xavier Grimble (calf) on IR. It won't be any easier in Week 5 against the Ravens who have allowed opposing tight ends to score just one touchdown in the last eight games dating back to last season.
