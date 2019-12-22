Play

Vannett caught his lone target for 18 yards in Pittsburgh's 16-10 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

The return of Vance McDonald resulted in Vannett regressing to his typical one target game -- he now has one target in seven of 10 games played with the Steelers. Pittsburgh finishes the regular season with a Week 17 contest against a Baltimore defense that ranks first in fantasy in limiting points to tight ends.

