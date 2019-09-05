Steelers' Olasunkanmi Adeniyi: Back to full health
Adeniyi (knee) was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Adeniyi underwent knee surgery to address a meniscus tear mid-August. He appears to have fully recovered and projects to play a depth role versus the Patriots on Sunday.
