Adeniyi (knee) was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Adeniyi underwent knee surgery to address a meniscus tear mid-August. He appears to have fully recovered and projects to play a depth role versus the Patriots on Sunday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week