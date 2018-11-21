Steelers' Olasunkanmi Adeniyi: Designated to return from IR
Adeniyi (hamstring) was placed on the injured reserve; designated to return list Wednesday.
Adeniyi has remained on injured reserve since suffering a hamstring injury during Pittsburgh's preseason finale. The undrafted rookie shone in training camp, and appears on track to return to practice in the near future. Being given the green light to practice kicks off a 21-day window for Adeniyi, during which time the Steelers must decide whether to activate him to the 53-man roster or have him remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season.
