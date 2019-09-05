Adeniyi said Thursday that he feels "100 percent" healthy, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Adeniyi practiced in full Wednesday and said it's "up to the coaches" whether he suits up versus the Patriots on Sunday. The rotational linebacker appears to have fully recovered from knee surgery undergone mid-August.

