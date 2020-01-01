Play

Adeniyi failed to record a tackle in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.

Adeniyi finishes the 2019 season having played just 64 defensive snaps with eight tackles and two forced fumbles in 16 games. He has one year remaining on his contract heading into 2020.

