Coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that Adeniyi suffered a hip injury during Sunday's 17-12 win over the Rams, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Adeniyi played a season-low seven snaps on defense Sunday without recording a single tackle. With a short week of recovery on tap before Thursday's tilt against the Browns, it remains to be seen whether the rotational linebacker will suit up Week 11.