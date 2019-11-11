Steelers' Olasunkanmi Adeniyi: Nursing hip injury
Coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that Adeniyi suffered a hip injury during Sunday's 17-12 win over the Rams, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.
Adeniyi played a season-low seven snaps on defense Sunday without recording a single tackle. With a short week of recovery on tap before Thursday's tilt against the Browns, it remains to be seen whether the rotational linebacker will suit up Week 11.
More News
-
Steelers' Olasunkanmi Adeniyi: Feels healthy•
-
Steelers' Olasunkanmi Adeniyi: Back to full health•
-
Steelers' Olasunkanmi Adeniyi: Nursing meniscus tear•
-
Steelers' Olasunkanmi Adeniyi: Undergoes surgery•
-
Steelers' Olasunkanmi Adeniyi: Plays one game in rookie season•
-
Steelers' Olasunkanmi Adeniyi: Returns to active roster•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Believe It or Not: Sit JuJu?
Is it time to give up on one of our early-round favorites? Has Kyler Murray emerged as an elite...
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...