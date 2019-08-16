Adeniyi (knee) underwent surgery Friday to address a meniscus tear, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazettereports.

Adeniyi is expected to remain sidelined a minimum of two to four weeks as he recovers. The second-year linebacker is competing for a depth spot in Pittsburgh, and isn't a lock to make the 53-man roster.

