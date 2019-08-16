Steelers' Olasunkanmi Adeniyi: Nursing meniscus tear
Adeniyi (knee) underwent surgery Friday to address a meniscus tear, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazettereports.
Adeniyi is expected to remain sidelined a minimum of two to four weeks as he recovers. The second-year linebacker is competing for a depth spot in Pittsburgh, and isn't a lock to make the 53-man roster.
More News
-
Steelers' Olasunkanmi Adeniyi: Undergoes surgery•
-
Steelers' Olasunkanmi Adeniyi: Plays one game in rookie season•
-
Steelers' Olasunkanmi Adeniyi: Returns to active roster•
-
Steelers' Olasunkanmi Adeniyi: Designated to return from IR•
-
Steelers' Olasunkanmi Adeniyi: Return forthcoming•
-
Steelers' Olasunkanmi Adeniyi: Placed on IR•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
TE Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at tight end with all of...
-
WR Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to build a winning WR corps with our position preview...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...
-
QB Cheat Sheet: Grab the best passer
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...
-
WR Tiers 5.0
Wide receivers made a big comeback in Fantasy last season. Dave Richard takes a look at the...
-
RB Tiers 5.0
In the latest update to his running back tiers, Dave Richard tries to find the right spots...