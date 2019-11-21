Steelers' Olasunkanmi Adeniyi: Practices fully Thursday
Adeniyi (concussion) practiced in full Thursday.
Adeniyi left Week 11's loss to the Browns but has had extra time to recover since the game was on Thursday. He'll return to provide the Steelers depth at linebacker and on special teams.
More News
-
Steelers' Olasunkanmi Adeniyi: Won't return Thursday•
-
Steelers' Olasunkanmi Adeniyi: Suffers possible concussion•
-
Steelers' Olasunkanmi Adeniyi: Ready to rock•
-
Steelers' Olasunkanmi Adeniyi: Nursing hip injury•
-
Steelers' Olasunkanmi Adeniyi: Feels healthy•
-
Steelers' Olasunkanmi Adeniyi: Back to full health•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 12, identifying risky plays,...
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
There are plenty of question marks on the injury report in Week 12, beginning with a Thursday...
-
WR Preview: Play Hilton if he plays?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 12, including...
-
Week 12 TE Preview: Start Walker?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 12, including how he's handling...