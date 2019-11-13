Play

Adeniyi (hip) does not carry an injury designation for Thursday's contest against the Browns, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Adeniyi picked up a hip injury during Sunday's win over the Rams, and he's already managed to return to full health despite a short week for recovery. Expect the second-year pro to play his usual rotational role in Pittsburgh's linebacker corps Thursday.

