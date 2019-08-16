Steelers' Olasunkanmi Adeniyi: Undergoes surgery
Adeniyi underwent surgery Friday to address an undisclosed injury, Joe Rutter of triblive.com reports.
Adeniyi will sit out Saturday's preseason contest against the Chiefs, and a timetable for his return remains undisclosed. The depth linebacker began his rookie season on injured reserve in 2018, ultimately playing one game for the Steelers after being activated in December.
