Adeniyi underwent surgery Friday to address an undisclosed injury, Joe Rutter of triblive.com reports.

Adeniyi will sit out Saturday's preseason contest against the Chiefs, and a timetable for his return remains undisclosed. The depth linebacker began his rookie season on injured reserve in 2018, ultimately playing one game for the Steelers after being activated in December.

