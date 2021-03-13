The Steelers won't place a tender on Adeniyi, making him an unrestricted free agent March 17, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Adeniyi was a key piece of the Steelers' special teams last season, making nine tackles in coverage. However, the Toledo product rarely played on defense. There's a chance that he could return in 2021 even without the tender, but Adeniyi will have a chance to see his true market value first.
