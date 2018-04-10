Steelers' Parker Collins: Lands contract with Pittsburgh
Collins signed a contract with the Steelers on Friday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.
Collins, who went undrafted in 2017, showed the ability to play both center and guard during his time at Appalachian State. His versatility certainly makes him a more valuable commodity, but he's still a long shot to make the Steelers roster ahead of the season opener.
