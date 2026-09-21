Freiermuth caught four passes on five targets for 32 yards while logging a two-yard carry during the Steelers' 20-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Freiermuth and Darnell Washington were both named starters for Sunday's game, with the former leading all Steelers tight ends with 46 of 67 offensive snaps (68.7 percent). Unlike Week 1 against the Falcons, Freiermuth did not draw a red zone target from Aaron Rodgers in Week 2, with the veteran quarterback averaging just 4.8 yards per pass attempt against New England. Freiermuth will take a 9-78-1 receiving line (on 10 targets) into a Week 3, AFC North divisional showdown against the Bengals.