Freiermuth (illness) is active for Sunday's game at Cincinnati, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

The Steelers added Freiermuth to their Week 10 injury report Saturday due to an illness, which left him questionable for Sunday. Now that he's confirmed to be available, he'll look to bounce back from a mostly dry spell before the team's Week 9 bye, when he caught exactly two passes in three consecutive contests without a touchdown after scoring four TDs through the first five weeks of the campaign.