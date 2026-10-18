Freiermuth (calf) is active for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Buccaneers.

Freiermuth was tacked on to the Steelers' injury report Saturday after he dealt with calf tightness during the team's walkthrough, but reports earlier Sunday indicated the veteran tight end was trending toward active status. Freiermuth's availability is now official, and after recording three touchdown receptions over the last two games, he could be in for another busy afternoon Sunday due to Pittsburgh being without all of Michael Pittman (IR, foot), Roman Wilson (IR, finger) and Ben Skowronek (calf) in terms of pass-catching options.