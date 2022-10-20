Freiermuth (concussion) practiced fully again Thursday.
Freiermuth missed the the Steelers' Week 6 win over the Buccaneers while in the NFL's concussion protocol, but back-to-back full practices have the tight end on track to return to action Sunday against the Dolphins. Friday's final injury report will reveal whether Freiermuth has been fully cleared to play in the contest or heads into the weekend carrying an injury designation.
