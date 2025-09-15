Freiermuth recorded three catches on four targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Seahawks.

Freiermuth continues to split pass-catching duties at tight end with Jonnu Smith, though the duo is being utilized in different ways. Freiermuth drew a pair of downfield targets in Sunday's loss, and he managed to convert one for a 20-yard gain, while Smith was targeted more close to the line of scrimmage. Freiermuth also had a chance to score his first touchdown of the season, though teammate Calvin Austin inadvertently broke up the pass, resulting in an interception.