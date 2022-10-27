Freiermuth (ankle) returned to a full practice Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
After being listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday, the Steelers' starting tight end logged a full session Thursday, setting the stage for Freiermuth to play this weekend against the Eagles. In his return from a one-game absence due to a concussion this past Sunday against Miami, the 2021 second-rounder recorded 44 of a possible 75 snaps on offense en route to catching eight of his nine targets for a team-high 75 yards. Against Philadelphia, Freiermuth should continue to see enough volume to merit Week 8 fantasy lineup consideration.
