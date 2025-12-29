Freiermuth recorded three receptions on five targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Browns.

Freiermuth was curiously uninvolved for most of the game, but he was easily Pittsburgh's most productive pass catcher of the game. He logged a 23-yard reception just before halftime to set up a field goal and then recorded long gains of 29 and 11 yards on the team's final drive as they attempted to tie the game. Freiermuth should have the chance to step up again in Week 18 in a pivotal matchup against Baltimore with DK Metcalf (suspension) still sidelined and Darnell Washington (arm) likely to be out.