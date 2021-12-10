Freiermuth brought in two of three targets for 32 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers' 36-28 loss to the Vikings on Thursday night.

The rookie tight end played a key role in the Steelers' second-half comeback, but his inability to come up with a would-be touchdown grab as time expired also ensured that rally would fall short. Freiermuth got into the end zone from 15 yards out with 4:14 remaining help bring Pittsburgh within eight points; however, he was subsequently stripped of the ball by Harrison Smith on a perfect throw from Ben Roethlisberger as time expired that would have brought the Steelers within a two-point conversion of sending the game into overtime had he hung on to it. The mixed bag of a night still yielded a decent fantasy performance thanks to the score, Freiermuth's seventh in what has been an impressive rookie campaign. The Penn State product heads into a Week 15 clash with the Titans a week from Sunday having scored six of those touchdowns across his last seven contests.