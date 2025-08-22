Freiermuth caught both of his targets for six yards in Thursday's 19-10 preseason win over Carolina.

With Jonnu Smith still sidelined by a knee injury that the Steelers consider minor, Freiermuth didn't have much competition for first-team TE snaps on the first three drives. He suited up along with most other starters, although QB Aaron Rodgers and WR DK Metcalf were held out ahead of a Week 1 matchup with the Jets. The fantasy outlook for Freiermuth was more promising before Pittsburgh traded for Smith this summer, but Freiermuth may still get most of the work in clear passing situations.