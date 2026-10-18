The Steelers are "optimistic" that Freiermuth (calf) -- who is listed as questionable -- will play Sunday at Tampa Bay, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Pittsburgh added Freiermuth to the injury report Saturday, even though he was a full participant in practice throughout the week. Despite Freiermuth's late addition to the report, the Steelers are seemingly of the belief that he'll be available Sunday, which will be confirmed approximately 90 minutes before a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. If Freiermuth isn't 100 percent, Darnell Washington and Robert Tonyan will be on hand for increased roles at tight end.