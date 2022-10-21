Freiermuth has cleared the league's five-step concussion protocol Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Freiermuth is on track to return from a one-game absence and suit up versus the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. Quarterback Kenny Pickett also cleared the concussion protocol Friday, so Pittsburgh's offense will be at full strength to take on Miami. The 2021 second-round pick has drawn at least seven targets in three of the four contests he finished this season.
