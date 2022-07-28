Freiermuth (lower body) exited Thursday's practice early, Alan Saunders of Steelersnow.com reports.

The report relays that coach Mike Tomlin indicated that the Steelers' top tight end "experienced some lower-body tightness" and will be evaluated further. "We'll exercise that necessary precaution, get him evaluated and not let a small thing become a big thing," Tomlin added. Until Freiermuth is able to return to practice, Zach Gentry, Kevin Rader and Connor Heyward are next up for the team's TE reps.

