Freiermuth (hamstring) is expected to miss two-to-three weeks, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

After Freiermuth went down with a hamstring injury in Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Texans, the tight end appears likely to miss multiple contests. The Steelers are already without wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hamstring) until at least Week 7 while he's on injured reserve, so players like George Pickens and Calvin Austin could see a slight uptick in usage next week versus Baltimore. Rookie tight end Darnell Washington will have an opportunity to serve as the team's starter for the time being.