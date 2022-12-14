Freiermuth (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Per Pryor, Freiermuth indicated that he hurt his foot on his first catch this past Sunday against the Ravens. That said, while the tight end wasn't able to practice Wednesday, he expects to be available when the Steelers face the Panthers this weekend.
