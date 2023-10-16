Freiermuth (hamstring) said Monday he expects to suit up versus the Rams in Week 7, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Freiermuth appears to have made significant strides in his recovery during Pittsburgh's bye. The starting tight end's hamstring strain sidelined him Week 5 versus the Ravens, but the timing of the Steelers' bye could ultimately mean that Freiermuth is only forced to miss one game. It will be worth closely monitoring his practice status when Wednesday's first official injury report of the week is released.